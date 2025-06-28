BJP launches 15-Day awareness campaign marking 50 years of emergency

Hyderabad:To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the BJP has launched a 15-day statewide awareness campaign. The initiative aims to keep alive the memory of this dark chapter in Indian democracy when fundamental rights were suspended and political dissent was suppressed.

The campaign includes a series of conferences and public engagements and is designed to educate citizens — especially those born after the Emergency — about the consequences and the importance of safeguarding democratic values. The BJP seeks to draw parallels between past events and current governance issues, emphasizing vigilance against any erosion of constitutional freedoms.



Key party leaders have been actively participating in the campaign. BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, local MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, and others have conducted programmes in Nizamabad, while state party vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and MLA Venkatramana Reddy engaged with the public in Kamareddy town. Senior leaders N. Ramachander Rao, spokesperson N.V. Subhash, and general secretaries Kasam Venkateshwarlu and Gujjula Premender Reddy are touring multiple districts.

