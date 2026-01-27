BJP Kisan Morcha Demands Action After Theft of Farm Motors in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP Kisan Morcha has demanded immediate action against organised gangs following the theft of 27 agricultural electric motors in a single month in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

State vice-president Singireddy Krishna Reddy urged the police to treat the incidents as organised crime and take stern action not only against the thieves but also against scrap dealers who purchase stolen copper and aluminium parts.

The demand comes following fresh thefts reported from Laxmipur village on the night of Republic Day. On Tuesday, Krishna Reddy, along with farmer leader Mavuram Mallikarjuna Reddy, visited the village and interacted with affected farmers. Victims, including Mudiganti Kaladhar Reddy and Kethireddy Laxma Reddy, spoke about the financial losses suffered and the adverse impact on their livelihoods.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Krishna Reddy criticised the police for allegedly treating such cases as petty offences. He said this approach had emboldened organised gangs to operate across the district. He demanded that history sheets be opened against repeat offenders and scrap merchants involved in the illegal trade of stolen materials.

BJP leaders later submitted a formal complaint to Ramadugu sub-inspector K. Raju. Pointing to a pattern of thefts in areas such as Mallapur, Choppadandi and Jagtial, the Kisan Morcha urged Karimnagar police commissioner Gouse Alam to constitute special teams and intensify night patrolling to prevent further incidents and restore confidence among the farming community.