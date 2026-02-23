BJP is Conspiring to Eliminate the Congress: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the BJP was conspiring to eliminate the Congress, and that it was talking of changing the Constitution only to weaken the Grand Old Party which had not only secured India's independence but had also enacted several revolutionary laws to achieve economic, social, and political equality.

Addressing participants at a district Congress committee (DCC) orientation camp being held at Vikarabad, Bhatti said that certain political forces wanted society to remain socially and economically divided. Acknowledging that caste remained a reality, he shared that he himself had experienced caste discrimination but continued to pursue his goals with determination, without allowing discrimination to hinder progress.

The Deputy CM stated that only if Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister would the country be able to face solutions to its deep-rooted problems. He called upon DCC presidents from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to work continuously until Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister and to strive to win the maximum number of MP seats in both states.

Bhatti explained that efforts were underway in Karnataka and Telangana to introduce legislation in the name of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar who had died by suicide following reported caste discrimination. Bhatti said Rahul Gandhi had promised equitable distribution of resources and wealth before the Assembly elections and the Congress government had been implementing development and welfare programmes accordingly in Telangana.

Later in the day, APCC former president N. Raghuveera Reddy emphasised the need to further strengthen the party from the village to the district level. He said that a leadership that works with a comprehensive understanding of the problems of the people would strengthen the party. He called on DCC presidents to work not only as organisers but also as soldiers and lead public struggles. Raghuveera Reddy said that the responsibility of taking informing the people of the welfare and development programmes implemented by the Congress in the past lay with the DCC presidents.