BJP Holds Crucial Telangana Unit Review as Leadership Contest Heats Up

HYDERABAD: Ahead of electing a new president for its Telangana unit, from where there are quite a few contenders, the BJP held a crucial review meeting that was chaired by the party’s state in-charge Sunil Bansal here on Friday.

This assumes significance even though the party is claiming that it has strategised its agenda for the upcoming local body and MLC elections.

Subjects that came up for discussion included measures needed to strengthen the party like intensifying the membership drive and the failure to evolve a united approach in taking up public issues.

Also discussed was the recent 24-hour protest meet organised by BJPLP leader A. Maheshwar Reddy against the state government’s demolition drive, which, however, failed to get the desired results apparently due to lack of concerted efforts by senior leaders. Though public anger is building up against the Revanth Reddy government, the programme intended to get close to those sections failed to make a good impact, it was felt.

In contrast, the BRS is trying to effectively reach out to Musi residents, they said.

These issues reportedly figured prominently in the review meeting.

Bansal reportedly cautioned them of the high command’s displeasure at the lack of cohesion between the party and its legislature wing in Telangana.

Nizamabad MP D. Arvind’s comments against the state leadership also figured prominently in the review meeting, said sources. Some leaders wondered why such comments were made in the open and not in the party forums.

Talking to reporters later, Maheshwar Reddy said that the meeting has decided to depute a team of party MLAs and MPs to Musi river belt areas on October 23 and 24 to make an assessment of the situation following the demolition drive in the name of reviving the river.

The party will also take up protest programmes on this issue on October 25, he said.