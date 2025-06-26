BJP: HC Order On Local Body Polls A Slap For Govt

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday termed the Telangana High Court’s directive to the state government to conduct elections to local bodies within three months as a "tight slap on the knuckles" of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, the Telangana BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subash said the court’s directive reflects the growing public and judicial frustration with the A. Revanth Reddy government’s failure to uphold democratic processes.

“This is not just a legal order; it is a clear indictment of the Congress government’s inability to face the people, as it has miserably failed on its promises and pushed the state into a deeper financial crisis,” Subash said.

He alleged that government fears public backlash and this was the real reason behind the repeated delays in conducting local body polls. “The Chief Minister and the Congress government have defaulted on every major promise — from farm loan waivers to unemployment doles. The delay in holding the elections directly affected the functioning of the local bodies,” he said.

“Moreover, several Central government schemes — especially those under the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Ministries — are getting stalled or underutilised due to lack of elected bodies to receive and implement funds,” he said.

The BJP, he said, welcomes the court’s directive. “This is a wake-up call not just for the government but also for the people, to see the true face of this Congress regime that has mastered the art of promises but failed in performance,” he said.