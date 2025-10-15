BJP Hails Decision to Preserve Key Rituals at Rajanna Temple

Karimnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders welcomed the State government’s decision to allow key rituals and services to continue within the main Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, rather than relocating them to the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district.

It is worth noting that the controversy arose when the temple authorities announced plans to relocate these rituals to the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple to facilitate the temple’s reconstruction and development works. Following this announcement, the BJP launched a series of protests and agitations, alleging that relocating the core services would harm the religious sentiments of devotees.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, BJP district unit president Reddyboina Gopi said they welcomed the announcement made through a circular from the Endowment Commissioner’s office, which confirmed that Arjitha Sevas, Aaku pujas, Kode Mokkulu, and other important rituals would be conducted and remain in the main complex. It was a victory for the party’s sustained protests aimed at protecting the devotee’s faith.

Gopi credited the state government for finally understanding the party’s demand, as well as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for his timely advice and suggestions to the government. He emphasised that the BJP is not opposed to the temple’s development, but insisted that their concern is ensuring devotees can receive darshan and services within the main temple complex itself.

While thanking the government for the decision, Gopi criticized some local leaders, specifically the BRS party, saying that the government had understood their idea to provide devotees with darshan within the Rajanna Temple Complex, but some local leaders had intentionally tried to obstruct the development works for their own political gain. State executive member E. Mahesh, L. Shankar, district leaders P. Tirupathi Reddy, and R. Santosh were among those present, along with others.