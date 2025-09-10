BJP Gives Key Roles to Nizamabad Leaders in State Committee

Nizamabad: Ahead of local body elections, two leaders from Nizamabad district were inducted into the BJP state executive committee. BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao declared former Nizamabad Municipal Corporation BJP floor leader G. Sravanthi Reddy as state secretary and former party district president Baswapuram Laxminarsaiah as BJP Kisan Morcha state president.

Sravanthi Reddy began her political career as a BJP municipal corporator, following the leadership of Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri. She actively participated in party activities under the Nizamabad urban assembly constituency. Giving priority to the women leaders, the saffron party has encouraged Sravanthi Reddy as state secretary. Earlier, Aruna Tara, the former Jukkal MLA, was appointed BJP district president for Kamareddy. In this context, the state post for Sravanthi would undoubtedly have an impact on the party cadre in the upcoming municipal elections.

On the other hand, Baswapuram Laxminarsaiah was appointed as the state president of Kisan Morcha. During the close rapport with MP Arvind Dharmapuri, Laxminarsaiah actively participated in BJP activities in the Nizamabad district. BJP leadership has handed over the party affairs of the erstwhile Medak district, and he is closely maintaining relations with state and national leaders. As a BC leader, Laxminarsaiah had a rare opportunity as Kisan Morch state president.

The party cadres exude confidence that their appointments would bring positive results to the party in the days to come. Meanwhile, a few leaders expressed displeasure at not being picked more leaders from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, where MP Arvind, MLAs K. Venkataramana Reddy, Paidi Rakesh Reddy, and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta were elected. Speaking to this correspondent, a party senior leader, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the ground reality should be taken into consideration before elevating leaders, and many leaders were deserving of top posts, but the party had picked only two persons.