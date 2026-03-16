BJP Gears Up to Expose Congress Failures in Assembly Budget Session

Hyderabad: BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy said that the party had finalised an action plan to highlight the Congress government's unfulfilled promises and the hardships faced by various sections of society during the Budget Session starting Monday.

The plan was approved during his meeting, along with his Council colleague A.V.N. Reddy, with state party president N. Ramchander Rao and organisational general secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Maheshwar Reddy said the BJP would expose how the Congress has failed to deliver on its Six Guarantees and ‘420 promises’ even after two years in power. He pointed out that the farm loan waiver benefitted only a fraction of farmers. While not opposing the Musi river beautification or lake clearing by HYDRAA, he criticised the government for bulldozing homes of the poor and middle class.

The BJP also plans to target the Congress over unpaid dues to gram panchayats, allegations of commissions in government projects, and failure to prosecute culprits in the Kaleshwaram scam, power projects, and phone-tapping cases. Maheshwar Reddy accused the government of neglecting budgetary allocations for key sections in the last budget, besides delaying job notifications and lacking a job calendar.

Earlier, Ramchander Rao attended an iftar hosted by the BJP's minority morcha. He emphasised India's Ganga-Jamuni culture, where Christians, Sikhs, Muslims, Parsis, and Hindus live in harmony in a rare global example of brotherhood. Amid global conflicts and rising tensions, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for fostering peace, harmony, and stability in the country.