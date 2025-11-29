 Top
Maheshwar Reddy Slams HILT Policy

29 Nov 2025 11:08 PM IST

Former MLA and AICC programmes implementation committee chairman for Telangana, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy of Nirmal. (Photo: Facebook)
BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy — DC File

HYDERABAD: BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy asked why irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy had not accepted his challenge to a debate over the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) if it was indeed transparent.

Escalating his allegations, Maheshwar Reddy claimed that the land under the policy was worth ₹6.29 lakh crore and alleged that it was being given away at just ₹5,000 crore. The BJP leader asked and demanded an immediate clarification on the policy's valuation methodology.

Explaining his valuation, he said the HMDA auction in Kokapet where land fetched ₹151 crore per acre on Friday. "Based on this, the average value of land in the 22 industrial plots under HILTP comes to about ₹68 crore per acre," he claimed. "For the 9,292 acres, the market price totals ₹6.29 lakh crore. Can Uttam disprove these figures,” he said, adding, “Allotting them at ₹54 lakh per acre — isn't this outright loot, he asked.

Maheshwar Reddy urged the government to scrap the policy, convene a special Assembly session for debate, and conduct a public audit. He warned of a public movement against the policy if the demand was ignored.


