BJP Flag Will Fly in Gallis Now After Delhi: Bandi

Karimnagar: After the schedule for local body elections were announced by the state government, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday declared that the BJP is fully prepared for the upcoming polls, promising to secure victory “from Delhi to galli” in Telangana. In a statement, he said, “The BJP will show that its flag does not fly just in Delhi but also in the gallis. We will highlight how the then BRS, and the now Congress governments have gutted the local bodies, and create history by ensuring the BJP wins the most seats.”

He asserted that the BJP would write a new history in the coming local body elections and hoist the saffron flag atop the Karimnagar and Sircilla Zilla Parishad seats.

Sanjay Kumar launched a sharp attack on both the ruling Congress and the previous BRS governments, accusing them of destroying local self-governance. He criticised the Congress for refusing to release funds to local bodies, citing a lack of state resources. “If there is any state in the country that has not released a single naya paisa to panchayats for 22 months, it is Telangana,” he said.

He also blamed Congress leaders for the recent stoppage of certain Central funds, claiming this happened because they delayed elections and violated constitutional mandates. He said the BJP would campaign actively by exposing the “deceit of the Congress,” including its failure to implement six guarantees and 420 promises.

Turning his criticism to the BRS, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the previous government not only failed to release funds to panchayats but also diverted Central funds.

He announced that tickets for MPTC, ZPTC, and sarpanch seats would be given strictly to genuine BJP workers who have been loyal to the party for years. With survey teams already on the ground after the reservation details were finalised, he assured that dedicated workers would receive tickets and promised to honour them with the “Tilak of Victory.”