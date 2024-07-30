BJP Finds Loopholes in Loan Waiver Sop

Hyderabad: BJP legislature leader A. Maheshwar Reddy criticised the loan waiver scheme, questioning why only 44 lakh farmers are benefiting from a promised Rs 31,000 crore, with actual allocation at Rs 26,000 crore. He also alleged that funds intended for the Rythu Bandhu scheme might have been diverted to loan waivers and highlighted issues with payments to tenant farmers and farm labourers.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said, “The initial amount cited was Rs 40,000 crore but it fell owing to conditionalities imposed. The government should announce how many farmers actually get to benefit. Farmers have not received this year’s Rythu Bandhu. Looks like the government diverted Rythu Bharosa for which modalities have not been announced to loan waiver. Only deserving farmers should be given the Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa. The situation of tenant farmers is dire. Farm labourers in the state were promised Rs 12,000. There are 1.1 crore labourers registered under NREGS who will be eligible for the scheme.”

Maheshwar Reddy reported 150 farmer suicides in seven months and criticised the lack of support for affected families. He called for a CBI probe into land discrepancies and issues with the Dharani portal.

BJP MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy raised concerns about administrative problems due to missing VROs and VRAs and sought clarity on police zonal systems.