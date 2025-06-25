BJP Fetes Emergency-Era Fighters

NIZAMABAD: BJP leaders felicitated Emergency-era fighters at the BJP district unit office on Wednesday as part of Anti-Emergency Day observances. BJP district president K. Dinesh Kumar honoured Vusle Rajeshwar, Puppala Rajender, Bhusani Govardhan, and Cheliveli Sridhar for their contributions during the Emergency period.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Kumar said that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency on the people of India in an undemocratic manner.

He described it as a "Black Day" in Indian democracy, stating that the Congress government had enforced the Emergency for 21 months, curtailing civil liberties. During this period, several prominent BJP leaders, including Atal Behari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani, as well as noted journalists and pro-democracy activists, were arrested. "The Congress government trampled upon human rights and democratic values during the Emergency," he added.

In Nizamabad, many leaders actively opposed the Emergency during 1975 and 1976, and some were even jailed for their participation in the protests, Dinesh Kumar said. He concluded by stating that the people of India will never forget the dark days of the Emergency.