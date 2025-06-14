 Top
BJP Factions Clash In Adilabad

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
14 Jun 2025 12:32 AM IST

BJP leader Gandrath Mahender was injured in the clash, in which allegedly MLA Payal Shankar’s son Payal Sharath was involved.

The MLA conspired against a few BJP leaders and was involved in his arrest—DC Image

ADILABAD: Two groups of BJP leaders clashed over the incidents of leaders of a group of BJP being arrested in different cases in the last few days, at the MLA camp office in Adilabad town on Friday.

It is learnt that Mahender went to the MLA camp office and alleged that the MLA conspired against a few BJP leaders and was involved in his arrest.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bjp leaders two groups 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
