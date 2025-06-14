BJP Factions Clash In Adilabad

ADILABAD: Two groups of BJP leaders clashed over the incidents of leaders of a group of BJP being arrested in different cases in the last few days, at the MLA camp office in Adilabad town on Friday.

BJP leader Gandrath Mahender was injured in the clash, in which allegedly MLA Payal Shankar’s son Payal Sharath was involved.

It is learnt that Mahender went to the MLA camp office and alleged that the MLA conspired against a few BJP leaders and was involved in his arrest.