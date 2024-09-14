BJP Drags Uttam Reddy’s Name Into Arekapudi-Kaushik Reddy Controversy

Hyderabad:The BJP in Telangana poked its nose into the ongoing tussle between PAC chairman Arekapuri Gandhi and BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy by suggesting that the drama was orchestrated by a senior Congress leader.

The party on its handle on `X’ (Twitter) used an outline of a person suggesting a likeness of minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and showing Kaushik Reddy as his puppet. The accompanying caption read: ‘who is the director of this entire drama?’



The BJP tried to give suggest that Uttam Kumar Reddy was the key person behind the tussle ostensibly to trouble the Congress and Revanth Reddy.



It may be noted that Kaushik Reddy was known to be a trusted lieutenant of Uttam Kumar Reddy when he was in Congress and even sought a ticket to contest the byelection from Huzurabad in 2021 against the BJP’s Etala Rajendar.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was TPCC president at that time, had reportedly denied the ticket and Kaushik Reddy switched over to the BRS. The BJP’s social media message was seen as an attempt to use this past association to stoke a storm.



However, Congress sources close to Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he would not take the bait and was not keen to jump into the controversy.