BJP Demo Over Pending Dues For 22,000 Retirees

HYDERABAD: The BJP demanded that the state government immediately release pending retirement benefits for state government pensioners. The dues, estimated at over ₹2,000 crore, have caused severe hardship, BJP leaders claimed, alleging that about 40 retired employees had died due to stress.

Addressing a dharna at Indira Park on Tuesday to press the demand, BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao recalled Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s assurance in March 2024 to release ₹700 crore monthly and clear all bills within a year, which he said has not been implemented.

Rao also criticised the government for failing to deliver on promises such as the ₹4,000 unemployment allowance, resolving TGPSC exam irregularities, clearing university salaries, and funding commitments like ₹1,000 crore to Osmania University. He urged employees, retirees, pensioners, and youth to support the BJP in upcoming municipal elections, vowing to continue the “dharmayudh” for their rights.

Highlighting the plight of serving employees as well, Rao said the BJP’s movement was not just for retirees but also for those facing job insecurity despite high expectations after statehood. He noted that the previous BRS government’s promises such as clearing all benefits on retirement day and providing a government vehicle escort home remain unfulfilled.

Participants raised slogans against the government’s alleged neglect of retired employees, demanding immediate clearance of pending payments including PRC arrears, five DA instalments, gratuity, commutation, GPF, GIS, and leave encashment.

BJP parliamentary board member Dr K. Laxman alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was pursuing personal ambitions by studying a course at Harvard University while ignoring the plight of retired employees.

BJP MLA K.V. Ramana Reddy charged that the earlier BRS government raised the retirement age from 58 to 61 years without demand, and that the Congress government has also failed to clear dues of 22,000 retired employees.

BJP MLCs Anji Reddy, A.V.N. Reddy, and Malka Komraiah also participated in the dharna in solidarity with retired employees.