BJP Demands Tough Action After Bengaluru-bound Bus Fire Tragedy

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday expressed deep shock over the bus accident near Kurnool and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured passengers undergoing treatment.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao also expressed deep shock over the accident and urged the state government to extend immediate assistance to the victims’ families and ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured.



Rao strongly demanded that the government initiate stringent action against private travel companies playing with people’s safety. He also called for a comprehensive regulatory mechanism to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.



BJP MP D.K. Aruna demanded a comprehensive enquiry to find out the culprits behind the accident. She urged the government to ensure treatment for the injured passengers. BJP Legislative Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy also demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident and stressing the need to implement stringent safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his condolences regarding the tragic bus accident in Kurnool. Speaking on behalf of his party, Owaisi said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this painful incident. Our prayers are with the injured for a speedy recovery.”