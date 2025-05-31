BJP Demands Release of Panel Report on Miss World England’s Allegations

Hyderabad: The BJP has demanded that the state government immediately disclose the findings of the women IPS officers committee report into allegations levelled by Milla Magee, Miss World England, who withdrew from the Miss World competition held in Hyderabad citing ill-treatment and ethical concerns.



“When the nation was on high alert following the Pahalgam incident, the state government hosted Miss World events at Chowmahalla Palace and Hitex convention centre. Following Magee’s charges, a committee of women IPS officers was appointed to investigate. If the report has been submitted, why is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy withholding its findings,” he asked. Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu alleged that certain corporation chairmen and Youth Congress leaders had misbehaved with Magee, causing significant damage to Telangana’s global image.“When the nation was on high alert following the Pahalgam incident, the state government hosted Miss World events at Chowmahalla Palace and Hitex convention centre. Following Magee’s charges, a committee of women IPS officers was appointed to investigate. If the report has been submitted, why is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy withholding its findings,” he asked.



He also drew attention to an incident from May 31, 2015, pointing out that on the same date, Revanth Reddy—then a Telugu Desam Party MLA—was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau in the 'cash-for-vote' case. Reddy was accused of offering Rs 50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to secure a vote for TDP candidate Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.

Venkateshwarlu claimed that all 109 contestants expressed discomfort during the event. Citing internal reports, he said two Youth Congress leaders under the age of 40 were involved in inappropriate behaviour. “Why is the government not acting against them when their misconduct has embarrassed the people of Telangana on an international stage,” he questioned.He also drew attention to an incident from May 31, 2015, pointing out that on the same date, Revanth Reddy—then a Telugu Desam Party MLA—was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau in the 'cash-for-vote' case. Reddy was accused of offering Rs 50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to secure a vote for TDP candidate Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.



