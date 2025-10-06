 Top
BJP Demands Immediate Rollback of Fare Hikes in RTC Buses in Twin Cities

DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 8:22 PM IST

Ramchander Rao: free travel for women, others hit by “back-breaking” hike

BJP Demands Immediate Rollback of Fare Hikes in RTC Buses in Twin Cities
BJP urges govt to reverse hike, calling it unfair to commuters. (Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: The BJP on Monday demanded an immediate and full rollback of the fare hikes in RTC buses in the twin cities, with party state president N. Ramchander Rao castigating the state government for increase. Speaking with reporters, Ramchander Rao said the government, on the one hand, allowed free travel for women in RTC buses and on the other was taking away more money from other passengers. “The steep fare hike is back-breaking for people and the BJP demands an immediate rollback of the hike,” he said.

