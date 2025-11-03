BJP Demands ₹30,000 Per Acre Compensation

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the state government immediately release ₹30,000 per acre as compensation to farmers affected by the recent Montha Cyclone, which devastated nearly 5 lakh acres of farmland and affected around 3 lakh farmers across Telangana.

In a statement, Reddy said heavy rains had already damaged 55,000 acres of crops in May and June, followed by another 2.5 lakh acres in August and September. The latest storm, he said, had worsened the crisis, leaving farmers struggling to recover.

Reddy accused the government of neglecting farmers. “The Chief Minister is busy taking selfies in Mumbai while farmers are shedding tears over their ruined crops,” he charged. He criticised the state for failing to provide the promised ₹10,000 per acre compensation, saying such promises were only made during election campaigns but never fulfilled.

He stressed that the actual input cost per acre was around ₹30,000 and urged the government to compensate accordingly. “If the government wants to ensure that farmers don’t lose their investment, it must provide ₹30,000 per acre,” he said.

Reddy reminded that as PCC chief, Revanth Reddy had demanded ₹20,000 per acre for crop loss but had failed to honour his own demand after becoming Chief Minister. He also blamed the state for not implementing the central crop insurance scheme. “The government neither contributes to the crop insurance plan nor provides subsidies, bonuses, or loan waivers,” he said.