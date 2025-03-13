BJP criticises CM for delimitation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his misleading and uninformed statements in regard to the Centre’s delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP accused him of ignoring pivotal political realities while accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s invitation to a meeting of southern state leaders on the issue.

Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash refuted claims that the process would harm southern states, emphasising that most southern states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are likely to get additional parliamentary seats. He also pointed out the Congress’ historical alignment with the DMK, which once advocated for a separate Dravidian nation, contradicts their current stance.

Warning that the Congress government in Telangana is already facing steep anti-incumbency within a short span of assuming power, Subash asserted that the BJP is steadily increasing in the ground and will emerge a strong alternative in the next Assembly elections. He challenged Revanth Reddy to focus on fulfilling electoral promises and prepare for the GHMC elections, where the BJP is poised to present a formidable challenge.