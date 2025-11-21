BJP Corporators Slam GHMC for Bias in Fund Allocation

Hyderabad: BJP corporators criticised the GHMC for allegedly ignoring municipal divisions they represented, while releasing funds to those of Congress and MIM corporators.

Malkajgiri corporator V. Sravan said the Centre had released Rs 113 crore to clean 38 lakes in the state but the but the government had not utilised this fund.

Talking to newsmen at the State BJP office, Sravan he accused the BJP of repressing BJP corporators' legitimate demands with police harassment. He sought immediate action to improve civic conditions in the city.

Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani condemned the police for forcibly arresting BJP corporators, including herself, at the GHMC office on Thursday when they sought answers about delayed development works and unaddressed public grievances. Srivani accused the ruling party of neglect and demanded transparency on the expenditure of tax revenues, assuring the public that BJP's fight for Hyderabad's civic improvements and justice would persist relentlessly.

Kishan Reddy highlights growing India-Oman Partnership at Oman National Day event

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that bilateral trade between India and Oman had doubled over the last four years, reaching about $10.6 billion now. He highlighted the strategic cooperation between the two nations and the significance of the longstanding historical and cultural bond they shared.

He was speaking at the 55th National Day celebrations of the Sultanate of Oman held on Friday at the Oman Embassy in New Delhi. The event marked 70 years of diplomatic relations, and showcased the deepening partnership across defence, trade, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties.

Kishan Reddy extended greetings to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the people of Oman.

Hyderabad becoming premier destination for weddings, cultural exchange: Kishan

DC CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD, NOV 21

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that Hyderabad was establishing itself as a premier destination for weddings and cultural exchange, blending diverse traditions with its rich heritage and vibrant contemporary culture.

Addressing the Bharatiya Kalamahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram, Kishan Reddy cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "One India, Great India" as a vision to rebuild the nation by fostering cultural integration through initiatives spanning multiple state cultural associations such as Kashi-Telugu Sangam and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangam.

The festival focused on the western states this year, following a focus on north India last year. Reddy urged the citizens of the twin cities to participate in the celebrations, to foster emotional connections across states and respect for one another's cultures. He said Telangana festivities like Bathukamma and Bonalu were flourishing in metropolitan hubs.

The minister noted the trend of destination weddings in Hyderabad and surrounding resorts, with couples from Telugu states travelling to Rajasthan and Gujarat, and vice versa, stimulating cultural exchange and mutual respect. He highlighted government efforts promoting local arts, crafts, and products through campaigns like "Vocal for Local" and "One District, One Product."

He said Telangana’s handloom industry was receiving global accolades, with over 17,000 handlooms and 48,000 weavers contributing to famous Geographical Indication tagged products like Pochampally Ikat, Gadwal saris, and Narayanpet cotton saris. Support for artisans extends through international expos in Australia, Germany, Italy, and the USA, positioning Telangana as an international handloom hub.