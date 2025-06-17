BJP Corporators Protest at GHMC Head Office

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Monday after BJP corporators and party workers staged a protest over being denied entry into the premises. The corporators said they intended to meet GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan to raise concerns about non-functional street lights and inadequate monsoon preparedness. However, they were stopped at the entrance, with the commissioner stating that only 15 members or only corporators would be allowed inside.

Protesters demanded that all those present—over 100 individuals—be allowed entry. Some climbed the walls and gates of the GHMC head office, demanding immediate action on civic issues. In response, Hyderabad incharge minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised the BJP, stating that its leaders should protest at Union minister Kishan Reddy’s residence over the lack of Central funds, rather than targeting GHMC.