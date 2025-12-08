BJP Condemns Babri Memorial Remarks

Hyderabad: The BJP strongly condemned the repoted call by Tehreek-e-Muslimeen president Shabban Mushtaq Mallik to build a “Babri Masjid” memorial in Hyderabad. BJP Telangana spokesperson N.V. Subhash called the remarks “dangerous and inflammatory,” warning that such statements threaten communal peace.

Subhash criticised the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for failing to act decisively, contrasting it with the West Bengal government's response to similar provocations. He questioned the state intelligence for not detecting the public meeting marking the 33rd anniversary of the Babri demolition, where Mallik allegedly made the announcement.

Mallik’s comments were described as a deliberate attempt to distort history and incite communal sentiments. The BJP warned that the Congress government’s silence only encourages such elements. Shubash urged immediate enforcement of law and order and firm government action to prevent any communal unrest.