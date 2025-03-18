BJP Condemns Arrest of BJYM Activists over UoH’s Land Sale Protest

Hyderabad:The BJP has condemned the arrest of BJYM activists who held a protest against the proposed auction of 400 acres of forest land at Kancha Gachibowli, belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The party criticised the government for relying on land sale to address the state's financial crisis, and urged it to explore alternative revenue sources instead.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office in Nampally on Tuesday, state BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu made three key demands: halt the sale of UoH land, lift restrictions on student protests within Osmania University and withdraw what he termed as "fake cases" filed against journalists.

The BJP leader said the UoH land was ecologically significant, home to the Mushroom Rock and Peacock Lake, and served as a vital lung space as well as habitat for hundreds of bird species.

Criticising restrictions on student protests at Osmania University, Venkateshwarlu drew parallels with former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s move to curb protests at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. He warned that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy could face similar backlash from students if the restrictions at Osmania University were not lifted.