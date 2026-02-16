BJP Clinches Karimnagar Mayor Seat

Karimnagar: In a high-stakes political battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) successfully captured the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Leveraging strategic ex-officio votes and the support of independent candidates, the saffron party managed to outnumber the Congress, despite the latter's strong push for the seat.

Kolagani Srinivas, representing the 2nd Division, was elected as the new Mayor of Karimnagar, while former Mayor Y. Sunil Rao was appointed as the Deputy Mayor. The election officials officially declared the results following a tense session where Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar played a pivotal role.

The BJP secured the ‘magic figure’ after nine BRS corporators followed party orders to abstain from the voting process, effectively lowering the majority threshold.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the 66-division corporation by winning 30 seats, bolstered its strength to 34 by inducting three independent candidates. The final tally was sealed with the ex-officio vote of Karimnagar MP and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On the opposing side, the Congress proposed Akula Narmada for the Mayor's post with 21 votes, which included 14 members from Congress, supported by three AIMIM members and four independents.

The election was marked by significant absences that impacted the final numbers. Two key ex-officio members, BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar and Congress MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, did not attend the proceedings. While the BRS corporators remained present, their decision to remain neutral and refrain from voting ensured the BJP’s smooth transition to power in the municipal body.