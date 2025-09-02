BJP Claims BC Support Surge in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said backward and most backward class communities were increasingly aligning with the BJP, alleging that the ruling Congress was stalling the implementation of 42 per cent BC reservations in local bodies.

He welcomed Dr Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan, former chairman of the Telangana BC Commission, into the BJP, calling it a sign of shifting BC and MBC support.

Rao accused the Congress government of misleading BCs by keeping the reservation amendment pending for 22 months and questioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s “gimmicks” in Delhi.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman alleged that the Congress was attempting to allot 10 per cent of the BC quota to Muslims, which he said would dilute BC rights. He also accused the government of covering up corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, inflating costs from `38,000 crore to over `1 lakh crore, and faulted Revanth Reddy for failing to order a probe despite demanding one while in opposition.

The BJP said it would continue to push for genuine 42 per cent BC reservations, oppose religion-based quotas, and expose corruption, reaffirming its stand that BC communities trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice and transparency.









BJP to honour Gundrampalli martyrs

HYDERABAD: The BJP will begin its Telangana Liberation Day programmes on Tuesday with a tribute to more than 200 martyrs killed by the Razakars at Gundrampalli village in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao will lead the event.

He will take part in a rally from Patangi toll gate on the Vijayawada Highway to Gundrampalli and pay homage to villagers who resisted the Nizam’s rule. BJP Telangana Liberation Committee chairman and MLC C. Anji Reddy and convenor N. Srivardhan Reddy will join the rally.

Rao will address a public meeting in the village, marking the start of a series of programmes leading up to the main celebration on September 17, where defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate at Parade Grounds.

The Gundrampalli massacre in 1948, in which Razakars killed more than 200 villagers for defying the Nizam’s militia, remains one of the darkest episodes of the Telangana armed struggle. Rao said the martyrs’ sacrifice was pivotal in Hyderabad State’s eventual integration into the Indian Union.





PSK to come up at MGBS Metro station

HYDERABAD: In a major development for residents of Hyderabad’s Old City and South Hyderabad, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced the inauguration of a new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) at the MGBS Metro Station, set to begin operations on September 16. This long-awaited facility will fulfill a longstanding demand for easier access to passport services in the area.

The new PSK will be the first in India to operate out of a Metro station, strategically located at one of the city’s busiest transit hubs that connects the red and green metro lines. The MGBS station is already known for housing a Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) centre catering to Saudi Arabia, making this new setup especially convenient for a large section of residents who frequently travel to Saudi Arabia for work, pilgrimage or family visits.

Owaisi thanked the ministry of external affairs (MEA) for addressing this crucial need, highlighting how the co-location of the PSK and the Saudi VFS centre is expected to significantly ease documentation and travel procedures for the community.





Dattatreya invites Prez to Alai Balai

HYDERABAD: Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya invited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday as the chief guest for the “Alai Balai 2025” celebrations in Hyderabad. The event, scheduled for October 3 on Vijayadashami, is known for celebrating love, affection and brotherhood.

According to a statement from his office, the President showed keen interest in the festival and appreciated its tradition. Dattatreya explained its cultural importance and its role in fostering goodwill and unity.

Alai Balai, organised annually by Dattatreya, is one of Hyderabad’s most vibrant festivals, drawing large participation with its colourful festivities. The President’s presence is expected to lend greater stature to next year’s event.