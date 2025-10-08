BJP Chief Faults State On Welfare Delay

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao accused the State government of neglecting the welfare of Backward Classes and other marginalised groups, citing poor conditions in welfare hostels and Gurukul institutions.

He said many hostels for SC, ST and BC students, as well as several Gurukuls, function from rented premises. Landlords, upset over unpaid dues, have locked buildings because the government failed to clear rent arrears.

Rao said about 6.7 lakh students studying in Gurukuls face poor facilities, bad food and unsafe buildings. He urged the Congress government to release funds immediately to improve hostels and infrastructure.

Speaking at a Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti function organised by the BJP SC Morcha in Hyderabad, Rao paid floral tributes and recalled Valmiki’s message of truth and justice.

He said the Valmiki community, listed under Backward Classes, continues to be neglected. Citing an example, he mentioned two Boyar Valmiki brothers in Gadwal who were denied caste certificates by the local MRO. He urged the government to address such grievances quickly.

The event was attended by prominent BJP leaders, including state general secretary Vemula Ashok, SC Morcha national secretary S. Kumar, SC Morcha state president Kanthikiran and others.

Etala pledges support to Nayi Brahmins

HYDERABAD: Medchal–Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajendar accused the Congress government of betraying the Nayi Brahmin community by failing to fulfil its promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to eligible members.

Speaking at the Alai Balai programme organised by the Telangana State Nayi Brahmin Seva Sangham United Forum in Shamirpet mandal, Rajendar said, “The Congress government promised 200 units of free power for Nayi Brahmins. Unfortunately, the situation today forces us to plead for what was promised. There is no environment for promises to be kept without getting broken.”

He assured the community that he would work to facilitate the construction of a compound wall and a borewell for their community hall. Rajendar praised the Nayi Brahmin community for its service during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “Your community risked lives to serve the people during the crisis. I will always stand by you.”

The event was attended by Nayi Brahmin Sangham leaders Satyam, Ramesh, Gopal, Balakrishna, Bikshapati, Rakesh, Yadagiri, former MPP Chandrasekhar Yadav and others.