BJP Chief: Cong., BRS Betrayed People, Can’t Seek Votes

KARIMNAGAR: BJP state president N. Ramachander Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the BRS and Congress, saying both parties had deceived the people and did not deserve to seek votes in the upcoming local body elections. He was addressing a press meet in Karimnagar.

He accused the BRS of destroying local bodies by misusing Central government funds. During its rule, many sarpanches faced severe hardships, with some even forced to commit suicide, he alleged. Panchayats, he added, were unable to pay even basic electricity bills.

Rao also blamed the Congress for misleading the public with promises it has failed to deliver, such as the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He pointed out that village development works, including roads, nurseries, and water supply, were being carried out only with Central government funds.

Citing the Centre’s ₹40,000 crore subsidy for fertilisers, he accused the Congress government of creating an artificial shortage and mismanaging urea distribution, while unfairly blaming the Centre for the crisis.

Reaffirming BJP’s commitment to BC reservations, Rao criticised the state government for delaying local body elections for two years, claiming it only agreed to conduct them after the High Court’s intervention. He alleged that the decision to hold elections now was primarily to secure more Central funds.

The BJP, he said, was opposed to political reservations for the BCE Muslim category, which were originally meant only for education and employment.

Rao demanded a full probe into corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, insisting that the inquiry should not be confined to the Medigadda and Sunkishala barrages. He also reiterated the party’s stand against defections, stating that leaders joining BJP must first resign from their current posts.

He announced that the BJP had begun selecting candidates for the local body elections and confirmed that the party would contest all seats, from ward member to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), expressing confidence of winning the highest number of seats.