BJP Chief Condemns Temple Vandalism

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao expressed deep concern over the recent vandalism of the Sri Hanuman statue in front of the Rampally Ramalayam. Rao visited the temple premises along with local residents to assess the situation and condemned the act, calling it “an attack not just on a statue but on the entire Hindu community.” He said, “The desecration of Lord Anjaneya, a deity who symbolises courage, is seen as an assault on every Hindu.”

Recalling similar incidents in the past, he cited the vandalism of temples including the Mutyalamma temple in Secunderabad, Ganesh temple, Navagraha temple in Shamshabad, Bhulaxmi temple in Rakshapuram and Durga Maa temple in Shivaji Nagar. Rao expressed anger over what he termed repeated attacks on places of worship.

He demanded prompt and stringent police action, urging authorities to identify and arrest those attempting to disrupt communal harmony. He also reiterated the BJP’s commitment to protecting religious sentiments and maintaining peace in Telangana.