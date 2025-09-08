BJP Chief Accuses Cong. of Betrayal

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of betraying Backward Classes (BCs) community by failing to deliver on its promise of 42 per cent reservation. He alleged that the ruling party was misleading the BC community with hollow assurances while blaming the BJP and the Centre for delays.

At a press conference here, Ramchander Rao dismissed Congress’s claims that the BJP obstructed the reservation process. He pointed out that the BJP supported the BC reservation Bill in the Assembly, and accused Congress of delaying amendments to Section 285 of the Panchayatraj Act (2018) for 22 months, which blocked implementation. He alleged that Congress’s “Tughlaq-like governance” had stalled local body elections and deprived Telangana of nearly Rs 3,000 crore in central funds.

The BJP leader criticised Congress for including Muslims under the 42 per cent quota, warning it would cut the share of BCs communities from 42 to 32 per cent. He also questioned the INDIA alliance’s commitment to BC commuity, citing the choice of a non-BC candidate for Vice President. He said only a BJP government would ensure genuine empowerment of BCs in Telangana.

Senior BJP leaders Gudur Narayana Reddy and C. Anji Reddy announced a five-day programme from September 12, highlighting the atrocities of the Nizam’s Razakars and commemorating Telangana Liberation Day. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event in Secunderabad on September 17. BJP MLC M. Komaraiah and MLA Rakesh Reddy were also present.

Earlier, Ramchander Rao released a pamphlet and sticker marking Telangana Liberation Day.