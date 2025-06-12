BJP Celebrates Modi's 11-Year Rule in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: BJP Legislative Party Deputy Leader Payal Shankar has demanded a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, citing large-scale irregularities. He alleged that both the Congress and BRS are working in collusion to block a proper investigation. He asserted that the BJP will not overlook any corruption, especially in the irrigation sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year-rule was celebrated at the BJP district office on Wednesday. BJP Legislative Party Deputy Leader Payal Shankar attended as the chief guest, along with district president K. Dinesh Kumar Patel and other party leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Shankar said the BJP is steadily gaining strength in the state, as reflected in its growing vote share and number of seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated India to a position of global leadership, BJP leader Payal Shankar said. He said that the BJP-led Central government has sanctioned ₹11 lakh crore to Telangana over the past 11 years. Criticising the Congress government, he said it has failed to deliver on its poll promises. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy took part in the celebrations marking 11 years of BJP governance in Kamareddy and Armoor.

Kamareddy MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy, BJP state spokesperson Sangappa, district president Neelam Chinna Rajulu, and other leaders were present at the event. After planting saplings, MLA Rakesh Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has steered the country onto a path of development. He noted that the Central government provided 90 per cent of the funding for rural road connectivity. He also highlighted that, under Modi’s leadership, 22,000 Indian youths were safely brought back home from foreign countries.