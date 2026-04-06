BJP Celebrates 47 Years in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao said the party had become the world’s largest political force thanks to the selfless dedication of millions of workers. He urged every party worker to voice the people’s concerns and safeguard democracy.

Rao was speaking after after hoisting the party flag at the state office on the 47th Sthapana Diwas. He called on workers to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive for a strong, self‑reliant Viksit Bharat. He thanked all contributors to the party’s growth and described the day as a pledge to the “Nation First” ideology.

The party, he said, marches ahead on foundations laid by leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event saw the participation of former governor Bandaru Dattatreya, national leader Muralidhar Rao, Legislative Council floor leader A.V.N. Reddy, state organisational general secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, and large numbers of workers.

Meanwhile, BJP president Nitin Nabin called Rao over phone and extended greetings. He wished the people of Telangana and party workers well, voicing hopes for the BJP to strengthen in the state, win upcoming elections and reach out for public support. He said the national leadership sees BJP as Telangana’s only alternative and expects it to form the government.

On the occasion, several television personalities and others joined the party in Rao’s presence.

Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said BJP means “Tapasya” and “Seva,” not just politics. He added that the 47‑year journey honours Bharat Mata, democracy, development and national pride, with every effort from booth workers to national leaders reflecting dedication and patriotism.