BJP Calls Out BRS Misrule And Corruption, Vows To Deliver Telangana’s True Progress

BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was levelling “baseless allegations” against the BJP-led Centre and accused the former ruling party in the state of ignoring people’s welfare during its decade-long rule.

Addressing the media, he asserted that the people had decisively rejected the BRS in the two major elections because of the “rampant corruption” and “developmental failures” under their regime.

Maheshwar Reddy pointed to the arrest of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam and senior leaders facing investigations for phone tapping and other corrupt activities. He warned that more prominent BRS figures could soon be arrested as probing agencies uncover hundreds of cases of malfeasance.

Responding to claims that the Modi government has neglected Telangana, Maheshwar Reddy challenged critics to debate the facts, emphasising that the Centre has sanctioned and funded projects worth lakhs of crores across the state. He cited the successful distribution of 5-kg free rice to every poor family and robust funding for gram panchayats and local bodies as proof of sustained central assistance.

Maheshwar Reddy dismissed the BRS’s dismal performance in recent elections, where they failed to secure a single MP seat, reflecting public outrage over their corruption and dynastic politics. Expressing confidence, he predicted a BJP victory in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

He accused the Congress government of betraying Telangana with unfulfilled promises. He also condemned the state government for failing to allocate funds to gram panchayats and accused its leaders of corruption and neglect, reiterating that all village-level development is currently funded by the Centre.