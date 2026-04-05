BJP-BRS Cross-Support In Latest Municipal Polls To Make Gains Sparks Talk Of Tactical Poll Alliance In The Future Elections

HYDERABAD: Two major political developments — in which BJP and BRS exchanged support to secure municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in Ibrahimpatnam and Khanapur municipalities over two days — have ignited fresh speculation about bonhomie between the parties and a possible tactical alliance in the Assembly elections in 2028.

Though the two parties have been dismissing any talk of an agreement between them, they joined forces to capture Khanapur in Nirmal district after intense political manoeuvering following a hung verdict, with the balance initially tilting toward Congress.

In the 12-member council, the BRS and BJP each had four seats, the Congress won three and secured the support of an independent. The presence of an ex-officio member gave the Congress a slim edge. To thwart Congress from taking control of this North Telangana municipality—where BJP wields significant influence—the two parties united and prevailed.

In a related development on Saturday, BRS clinched Ibrahimpatnam municipality. The BRS won 13 of 24 wards, Congress took eight, BJP two, and an independent one. Though BRS held a clear majority and needed no BJP support, it offered the vice-chairperson position for the alliance.

Congress leader Adi Srinivas slammed the outcomes in both municipalities as proof of a tacit understanding between the two parties, whose leaders have repeatedly denied any pact. "Do Ramchander Rao and KTR not know what happened in Ibrahimpatnam and Khanapur?" he asked.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP's state president Ramchander Rao flatly denied any understanding with the BRS, even at the local level. Citing the Khanapur voting pattern, he noted it occurred individually: three BRS councillors backed the BJP, while one supported Congress, underscoring personal choices rather than party directives. "This is purely a local arrangement with no party involvement," he asserted.

Ramchander Rao countered charges of an alliance by accusing the Congress, BRS, and MIM of banding together in Adilabad municipality to wrest control from BJP, the single-largest party there. In the 49-member council, the BJP won 21 wards, the Congress 11, BRS and MIM six each, and independents five.

Rao dismissed any truce with other parties ahead of Telangana's Assembly elections, charging that voters know how the Congress, BRS, and the MIM had allied in Kamareddy, Metpally, Raikal, and other municipalities statewide to block BJP.