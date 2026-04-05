BJP, BRS Alliance Wins Khanapur Civic Posts; Congress Calls it Moral Victory

Adilabad: BJP ward councillor Ankam Mounika and BRS ward councillor Mohd Soyab Hussain were elected chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, of Khanapur Municipality on Sunday.

The election witnessed a closely fought contest between the BJP–BRS alliance and the Congress, with a tense atmosphere prevailing during the proceedings. BRS councillors extended support to the BJP candidate for the chairman’s post, while Nirmal BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy played a key role in securing the victory.

Of the 12 wards in the municipality, the BJP and BRS won four seats each, Congress secured three, and one independent candidate was elected. The independent later extended support to the Congress in the presence of Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, who also has an ex officio vote.

In the chairman election, BJP candidate Ankam Mounika secured seven votes, while Congress candidate Chinnam Satyanarayana received six. A similar outcome was seen in the vice-chairman election, where BRS candidate Mohd Soyab Hussain secured seven votes against Congress candidate Sajida Begum’s six votes.

Sources said one BRS councillor supported the Congress candidate during the chairman election.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said the Congress would have won the chairman’s post if confusion had not arisen during the voting process. He termed the BJP–BRS alliance “unholy” and claimed it was a moral victory for the Congress despite the outcome.