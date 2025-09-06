BJP Blasts Revanth Reddy Government Over Urea Shortage

Hyderabad:The Telangana BJP has questioned the effectiveness of the Revanth Reddy government in addressing critical issues such as the alleged urea shortage. BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy highlighted the contradictory claims surrounding the supply of urea.

While the Chief Minister and agriculture ministered insist that there is no shortage and that the problem lay with distribution, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud had claimed there was an acute shortage of the fertiliser which he blamed on the Centre. Premender Reddy challenged Goud to clarify the facts.

Referring to state data, Premender Reddy pointed out that Telangana had received 9.3 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea, with an additional 2.8 lakh MT kept in buffer stock. He said that the Centre had increased urea supplies by 20 per cent in July.

He referred to reports of fertiliser trucks being seized and shops remaining closed in districts like Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, and Vikarabad and demanded an investigation by the state administration into these lapses.

