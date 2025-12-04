BJP Blasts Congress' Rising Telangana Summit as PR Farce

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao would lead a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park from 9 am on December 7, under the slogan “Gallantaina Guaranteelu, Neraverani Vagdanalu” (disappeared guarantees, unfulfilled promises).

Making the announcement, state BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash on Thursday claimed that the 'Rising Telangana Global Summit' was a public relations spectacle aimed at masking alleged “monumental fiscal mismanagement and failure to honour any election guarantee.” accused the Congress of driving the state towards bankruptcy in two years, with fresh debt exceeding `2 lakh crore, while using the summit to whitewash failures.

Condemning the event being held amid what he called a severe financial crisis, Subhash said: “Telangana is not rising — it’s reeling under Congress misrule with soaring debts, inflation, tariffs, and deceit. The only thing ‘rising’ is the government's loan burden and publicity obsession.”