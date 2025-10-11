BJP Blames Congress For BC Quota Stay

HYDERABAD: The BJP blamed the Congress government for the High Court stay on 42 per cent BC reservations in local body polls, calling it proof of the administration’s incompetence and deceit. It said the Congress had misled the public with false promises while implementing contradictory schemes like fare hikes and free bus travel for women.

At a meeting of party leaders from GHMC and HMDA limits in Bhagyanagar, BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao said both Congress and BRS had failed Hyderabad by neglecting basic civic infrastructure. “They promised a world-class city but left it with potholes, overflowing drains and flooding,” he said. He recalled recent deaths of children who fell into open manholes and others electrocuted during the rains, describing them as tragic examples of civic collapse.

He also accused Congress and BRS of “competing to ally with the Majlis party for vote-bank politics” and vowed that the BJP would expose their “secret deals” with AIMIM during the campaign. Rao said Hyderabad deserved better governance, accountability and infrastructure, not “empty slogans from corrupt parties.”