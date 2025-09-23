BJP Blames BRS, Cong. for Nalini's Plight

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao has urged the state government to release all pending retirement benefits to former DSP Nalini, noting her significant role in the Telangana movement. He said Nalini, who resigned from her post in support of the agitation, inspired many with her sacrifice and now deserves relief from prolonged mental agony.

Ramchander Rao visited Nalini’s residence in Bhuvanagiri to enquire about her health and express solidarity. During the visit, he discussed the health challenges she is facing and recalled that though she was serving in the police force during the agitation, she boldly raised the slogan “Jai Telangana” and resigned from service.

The visit was attended by MLC Anji Reddy, former MP and BJP Telangana vice president Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, senior leader Guduru Narayana Reddy, district president Ashok Goud and general secretary Vemula Ashok.

Ramchander Rao criticised both the previous BRS government and the present Congress administration for creating hardships for Nalini. He said that despite Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s assurances, her benefits remain unpaid. Nalini had also submitted a detailed 16-page report explaining her situation, but the government has continued to delay the release of funds, causing her severe mental distress and deteriorating health. The BJP delegation expressed solidarity and vowed to support her cause, even offering to facilitate an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if required.

In a separate statement, former Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya praised Nalini’s unique role in the Telangana movement, saying she earned a special place in people’s hearts. Distressed at hearing of her health condition, he said he spoke to her over the phone and assured her of quality Ayurvedic treatment. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has agreed to provide treatment for her at Haridwar, Dattatreya added.