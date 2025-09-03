BJP Asks Telangana Govt To Sack Advocate-General

Hyderabad: The BJP has questioned the capability of Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy and demanded his replacement, citing weak representations in the KLIS, phone-tapping, and electricity purchase cases before the High Court.

The party alleged that the Advocate General failed to present effective arguments in these matters. “His acts are questionable, and one may think that he is working as a protective shield for the opposition while misleading the government,” alleged state BJP vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar at a press conference at the BJP office in Hyderabad.

Due to the Advocate General’s ineffective arguments in the KLIS case following the P.C. Ghosh Commission report, Prabhakar claimed that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former minister T. Harish Rao secured relief from the High Court.

He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wasted crucial time in taking action against BRS leaders, even after the P.C. Ghosh Commission named them. He further accused the Congress government of turning the matter into what he termed “Khazana Chori.”

“If we look closely at the developments between July 31 — when the P.C. Ghosh Commission submitted its report — and August 4, the Chief Minister, along with senior colleagues Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka, visited Delhi three times and met Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Within this period, they concocted a secret deal to save Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao,” Prabhakar alleged.

He further charged that Rahul Gandhi is shielding the BRS leaders in the KLIS case, phone-tapping, and electricity purchase cases. He also accused Revanth Reddy of exchanging suitcases during his Bihar visit, where he was seen standing between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.