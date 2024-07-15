BJP Asks Revanth to Increase Job Hiring

Hyderabad: The BJP charged that the Revanth Reddy government is imposing stringent restrictions, posting police pickets with thousands of police personnel at several universities in the State and detaining hundreds of Student leaders for the last month who have intensified agitation seeking job calendar with increased number of posts in different notifications. The BJP urged the government to stop police atrocities on student leaders and give a gap between the examinations of two job notifications by increasing the number of posts to enable a large number of unemployed youth in the State to get ready for different examinations.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu said the Congress party had assured people and unemployed youth that they would double the Group I, Group II and Group III jobs and announce a mega DSC with 25,000 teacher posts after coming to power. In the 'Nirudyoga Garjana’ organised by the Congress at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi announced the 'Youth Declaration’ and assured to fill up 2 lakh jobs within 100 days of coming to power.

The Congress also announced the release of the Job Calendar to take up recruitment in different government jobs in a phased manner. Why is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy not getting the slip of job calendar from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he asked.

Kasam Venkateshwarlu said that hundreds of vacancies developed in several government departments after the formation of Telangana. Around 3 to 5 % of posts fell vacant annually due to retirement of the government employees. The number of posts fixed in the government departments in 1970 as per the demand in those days, is still the same even after increased population and workload on the employees.

Revanth Reddy is claiming that his government is providing `Praja Palana’. Then, what is the problem in holding discussions with the student leaders and convening an all-party meeting to discuss the burning issues concerning the student community and The unemployed youth in the State, he asked.

Kasam Venkateshwarlu charged that Revanth Reddy is following the footsteps of BRS leader and former CM KCR by imposing restrictions on the opposition leaders, student leaders and other agitating groups during his tours. The opposition leaders were put under house arrest and the student leaders were detained in Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday when Revanth Reddy went to Pedda Amberpet to take part in a programme, he said.