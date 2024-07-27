BJP Arranges LED Screens, TVs for Mann Ki Baat Today

Hyderabad: The BJP has directed party activists and leaders to set up large LED screens and TV sets at prominent public locations, especially community halls, across nearly all polling booths to facilitate public viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am on Sunday.

In a statement, TS BJP general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar said that the programme, broadcast on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News on the last Sunday of each month, serves as a platform for connecting with the public. It addresses people's issues and aspirations while sharing the Prime Minister's ideas and messages, often featuring success stories from various parts of the country.

Pradeep Kumar urged party workers to involve intellectuals, influencers, and prominent individuals from different fields, as well as the general public, to participate in the programme to ensure its success.