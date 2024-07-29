Top
BJP appoints Konda Vishweshwar Reddy as Whip in Lok Sabha

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 July 2024 5:56 PM GMT
BJP has announced the appointment of Chief Whip and 15 whips in the Lok Sabha. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The BJP has announced the appointment of Chief Whip and 15 whips in the Lok Sabha. Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, who is from Paschim Champaran in Bihar and served earlier as state unit president, has been made Chief Whip. The party has appointed 16 whips in the Lok Sabha. Konda Vishweshwar, who won from Chevella Lok Sabha from Telangana has been made a Whip.

A whip is an official of a political party in the House whose task is to ensure party discipline is maintained. They also ensure that members of the party vote according to the party platform.


