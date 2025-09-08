BJP Announces New Telangana State Team

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has announced a new committee of 22 office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries and eight secretaries, along with a treasurer, a joint treasurer and a chief spokesperson.

The vice-presidents are Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, Kasam Venkateshwarlu Yadav, Bandari Shanti Kumar, Jayasri, Kolli Madhavi, Raghunath Rao and Banda Kartika Reddy. The general secretaries appointed are Gautam Rao, Toola Virender Goud, and Vemula Ashok. N.V. Subash continues as chief spokesperson.

Morcha appointments include Mekala Shilpa Reddy as Mahila Morcha president, Ganesh Kunde as Yuva Morcha president, Baswapuram Laxmi Narasimha as Kisan Morcha president, Kranti Kiran as SC Morcha president, Nenavath Ravi Nayak as ST Morcha president, G. Anand Goud as OBC Morcha president and Sardar Jaganmohan Singh as Minority Morcha president.