BJP and BC Leaders Clash Over Photos at Hyderabad BJP Office

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Oct 2025 1:54 PM IST

Tension erupts between BC association leaders and BJP members during press meet despite appeals from R. Krishnaiah and party chief Ramchander Rao.

A scuffle broke out between BC association leaders and BJP members at the party’s state headquarters in Nampally on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: A scuffle broke out between BC association leaders and BJP members at the party’s state headquarters in Nampally on Tuesday over a dispute related to photographs during a press meet.
Earlier, BC leader R. Krishnaiah, along with other community representatives, met BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao seeking support for the statewide bandh scheduled for October 18. Following the meeting, a press conference was held at the party office.
However, an argument erupted among the leaders over the display of photographs, which soon escalated into a physical confrontation. Despite efforts by Krishnaiah and Ramchander Rao to pacify the leaders, the situation briefly turned chaotic before being brought under control.
