BJP Alleges Rs 5 Lakh Crore Land Scam in Hyderabad Industrial Policy

Hyderabad: A BJP delegation led by Telangana unit president N. Ramchander Rao and Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy submitted a representation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, accusing the state government of orchestrating a land grab which it said was worth over Rs 5 lakh crore through the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP).

Issued via GO Ms No. 27 on November 22, the BJP alleged that the policy allowed conversion of 9,292.53 acres of prime industrial land across 22 locations within Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR) into multi-purpose use at undervalued rates.

The BJP contended that the land was originally allotted at low rates by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government for industrial growth and was now being handed to a "politician-realtor nexus" at 30 to 50 per cent of sub-registrar office (SRO) values, far below market rates of Rs 65 crore per acre or the recent HMDA auction price of Rs 151 crore per acre at Kokapet.

Disposal of the land at full market could yield over Rs 6 lakh crore that could be used to clear Telangana's public debt, the BJP said. The policy favoured private players by ignoring higher TGIIC benchmark rates, which were three times the SRO values, the BJP leaders said.

The representation warned against unplanned urbanization, environmental risks, and concrete jungle proliferation from opaque reforms targeting unviable industries that were 50 to 60 years old. While the government had positioned HILTP as revitalising idle plots for residential, commercial, IT, and recreational uses with a six-month application window, BJP called it a selective scam.

Demanding immediate suspension of the GO, the BJP sought a retired High Court judge-led commission to assess policy fairness, polluting classifications, worker impacts, and true market values. The party urged the Governor to safeguard public assets and enforce transparency.