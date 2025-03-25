BJP Alleges KCR’s Role in Fake Currency Racket

Hyderabad: The BJP has asserted that no one could deny Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao’s past complaint against BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over his alleged involvement in a fake currency racket. Rao, who was then vice-president of the Youth Congress, had complained to the party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, against Rao and another accused, Ramakrishna Goud, for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency in Bidar, Karnataka, between 1996 and 1999.

Addressing the media, BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu criticised BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and R.S. Praveen Kumar for attempting to shield Chandrashekar Rao after Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay accused him of involvement in the currency scam. Venkateshwarlu recalled that Chandrashekar Rao’s alleged criminal history dated back to his Congress days, adding that the then-superintendent of police of Medak had confirmed a case being booked against him in connection with the fake currency racket.

Following Hanumantha Rao’s complaint, Chandrashekar Rao switched to the Telugu Desam (TD), but party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly denied him a ministerial berth due to his alleged involvement in printing counterfeit currency, creating fake passports and illegal human trafficking.

To distance himself from these allegations, Chandrashekar Rao later spearheaded the Telangana movement and founded his own party, Venkateshwarlu averred.

The BJP leader alleged that Congress leaders had staged protests at the time demanding Chandrashekar Rao’s suspension from the party, and today, the same party is aligning with him while raising what he called a "non-issue" of delimitation.

Meanwhile, Sanjay has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station against BRS social media activists for allegedly posting false and defamatory content about him online. He urged the police to take strict action against those responsible.