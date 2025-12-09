BJP Activists Booked for Posting Critical Posters of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Police booked BJP activists for posting critical posters of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan. The posters cited the alleged unfulfilled election promises of the Congress government.

The poster showed Revanth Reddy sitting on a throne-like chair with multiple robotic arms extending outward, all holding placards carrying allegations. It appeared to replicate the villain in the movie `Varanasi`. According to police, the accused two days back put posters in the vicinity of Gandhi Bhavan.

During investigation, Abids police arrested two persons after examining the CCTV cameras around Gandhi Bhavan. Sources said five persons were identified in the case.

Cases for intentional insult with intended provoke breach of peace, disturbing public peace tranquility, and mischief were booked against the duo.

ACP Praveen Kumar said he and Abids station house officer Emmanuel had inspected the posters and went to the BJP office in Nampally for confirmation. “The case is under investigation,” the ACP said. The police questioned BJP office in-charge Umamaheswara Rao, seeking details related to the case.