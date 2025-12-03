BJP Accuses Telangana of Rs. 6.29 L Cr Land Scam

Hyderabad: BJP Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy accused minister Sridhar Babu of failing to address serious concerns over the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) Policy, which he alleged enabled a land looting scam worth Rs.6.29 lakh crore. The BJP leader challenged ministers to disprove the flaws he has raised or face the consequences.

Addressing a meeting, Maheshwar Reddy condemned the policy permitting conversion of 9,292 acres across 22 industrial estates into multi-use zones at just 30 per cent of sub-registrar office values rather than true market prices averaging Rs.68 crore per acre. He charged the government with facilitating land undervaluation and corruption, urging for cancellation of the policy and proper scrutiny.

He questioned the government's environmental studies regarding pollution from decades-old toxic industries and the health risks of allowing residential construction on contaminated sites without deep scientific assessment. The BJP leader also highlighted unanswered questions on leasehold versus owned lands, industrial relocations, and guarantees that industries displaced by policy would rebuild instead of just selling land for real estate.

Maheshwar Reddy criticised the government for ignoring demands for full Assembly debate and transparency, suspecting insider trading and pre-approved land deals benefitting select industrialists linked to ruling elites. He also accused both the Congress and the previous BRS government of colluding in similar land irregularities, calling their silence a sign of “match-fixing politics.”

Warning of a public movement against the policy if ignored, Reddy demanded a special Assembly session and a thorough public audit to protect Telangana’s industries, environment, and employment. The BJP leader framed the policy as a rushed, opaque scheme risking the state's financial and ecological future.