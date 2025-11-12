 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

BJP Accuses Police of Ignoring Congress Cash Distribution in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana
12 Nov 2025 2:20 AM IST

Dr Rao said that despite the model code of conduct being in force, Congress MLAs and leaders openly distributed cash on the streets to influence voters.

BJP Accuses Police of Ignoring Congress Cash Distribution in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
x
BJP state general secretary Dr N. Goutham Rao on Tuesday accused the police of acting as mere spectators while ruling Congress leaders allegedly distributed money to voters during the Jubilee Hills byelection, even as they “unjustly” arrested senior BJP functionaries.

Hyderabad:BJP state general secretary Dr N. Goutham Rao on Tuesday accused the police of acting as mere spectators while ruling Congress leaders allegedly distributed money to voters during the Jubilee Hills byelection, even as they “unjustly” arrested senior BJP functionaries.

In a statement issued in Hyderabad, Dr Rao condemned the arrest of BJP leaders Paparao and Anantakrishna by Punjagutta police, alleging that their mobile phones were seized and they were subjected to mental harassment. He termed the action “undemocratic and unconstitutional,” adding that it reflected blatant misuse of power.

Dr Rao said that despite the model code of conduct being in force, Congress MLAs and leaders openly distributed cash on the streets to influence voters. “The police ignored these serious violations but targeted BJP leaders instead,” he charged.

Demanding the immediate release of the arrested leaders, Dr. Rao said the police had succumbed to pressure from the ruling party. “Such partisan conduct is an attack on democracy,” he stated, warning that the BJP would continue to fight to uphold democratic values and accountability in the state.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jubilee Hills bypoll 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X